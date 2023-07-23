Catherine O'Connor of Coad, Castlecove and Stack's Villas Bungalows, Tralee, died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Kenmare. Sadly missed by her loving brother Patrick (Springfield MA), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Michael and Ellen, sisters Margaret, Bridie and Eileen, brothers John, David and Michael.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove, on Monday evening from 7.00pm to 8.00p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.