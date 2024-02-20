Catherine (Kitty) Fitzgerald, The Steeple Road, Tieraclea, Tarbert. Kitty passed away peacefully on February 15th 2024, surrounded by her family, at Willowbrooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Kitty is predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Nora (neé Scanlon), her brothers Thomas and Maurice and her sisters Sarah and Mary.
Kitty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her brothers Michael, William, John and James, her sisters Sr. Mary Ambrose (Nuala), Johanna, Carmel, Mairead and Celestine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Wednesday evening (February 21st) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Thursday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in the Chapel Yard.
Kitty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.
