Catherine (Kate) Maguire (née O' Connor), Avonbeg , Glenealy, Co. Wicklow & formerly Carnacon, Co. Mayo and Tralee, Co. Kerry.

It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine ‘Kate’ Maguire (née O’Connor) announce her passing. Formerly of Carnacon, Co Mayo and Tralee, Co Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Brian, son Connor and her brother Fr. Donal O’Connor. Kate will be sadly missed by her son Donal and daughter Honor Halligan, her sister Honor O’Connor her daughter-in-law Terry and son-in-law Brian, her grandchildren Aine and James, Aidan and his wife Fionnuala, Emer and her fiancée Jess and her extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements:-Funeral Mass Thursday morning at 11.00am in St. Joseph's Church Glenealy, followed by Cremation Service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) at 12.30pm for all those who wish to attend. No flowers please, donations, in lieu, if desired directly to UNICEF (www.unicef.ie/donate)

May She Rest In Peace