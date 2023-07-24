Advertisement

Jul 24, 2023 15:36 By receptionradiokerry
Caroline Donnelly, Ballycarnahan, Caherdaniel, Co Kerry.

Waking at her home in Ballycarnahan on Tuesday evening from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by removal to St. Crohan's Church Caherdaniel. Requiem mass for Caroline Donnelly will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Derrynane  Abbey. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Kidney Association.

Rest In Peace.

 

