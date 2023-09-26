Carmel Cronin née O’Leary, Cullen, Co. Cork and Formerly of Tournanough, Gneeveguilla.

On September 25th 2023, Carmel passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving sisters, Kathleen and Mairead. Carmel will be deeply missed by her loving husband Sean, much loved mother of Paudie, Brendan and John, Kay and Maura, daughters in law Miriam, Irene and Geraldine, son in law Denis and Kay’s partner Seamus, sister Sheila and brother Eanie, sisters in law, Mary, Ann and Mary, brothers in law Bill and Pa, her beloved grandchildren, Dermot, Shane, Kieran, Darragh, Gavin, Dervla, Michelle, Lauren, Ruby, Paraic and April Rose, Shane’s wife Amy,her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen, P51E195, on Wednesday 27th from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday 28th at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private.

Family flowers only, donations instead to the Irish Cancer Society. The family would like to thank the nurses at Marymount Palliative Care, Irish Cancer Society and Public Health Nurse.