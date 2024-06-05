Captain James Falconer Milhench, The Mall, Dingle/Bangor Down, passed peacefully on the 4th of June 2024 .
Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Leonard), daughters Lara and Lydia, son Robby, brother Myles, daughter in law Victoria, grandchildren, sisters in law Liz (Nyhan), Kinsale), Lizzie (Belfast), Catherine (Crossgar), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home The Captain's House, The Mall, Dingle on Friday afternoon from 3.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m.
Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for 11.00 a.m. Where the Requiem Mass will take place.
Interment afterwards in St. Brendan's cemetery, Dingle.
