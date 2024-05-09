Advertisement

Bridie Stuart née O’Connell

May 9, 2024 16:21 By receptionradiokerry
Bridie Stuart née O’Connell

Bridie Stuart née O’Connell of Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Acres, Annascaul

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Bridie Stuart née O’ Connell will be celebrated at 2 pm.

Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie.

Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.

 

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus