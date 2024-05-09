Bridie Stuart née O’Connell of Liosdara, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Acres, Annascaul

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 6 to 7.30 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Bridie Stuart née O’ Connell will be celebrated at 2 pm.

Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie.

Interment afterwards in Rath cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.