The death has occurred of Bridie Keating (nee McGill), Kensal Rise, London and formerly of Ardcost, Portmagee

Arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Quex Road, London for prayers on Tuesday at 6pm.

Requiem Mass for Bridie Keating (née McGill) will take place on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards at Kensal Green Cemetery.