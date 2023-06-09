Bridget O'Brien (Nee Lynch) Ballyhorgan West, Lixnaw, passed away peacefully on the 9th June, 2023. Predeceased by her husband James, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving sister Úna (Dublin), nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May her gentle soul rest in peace.
Reposing on Monday evening at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for requiem Mass at 11.00am, streamlined on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream.
Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.
Advertisement
Family flowers only, please.
Recommended
Proposed temporary road closure for Ring of Kerry cycleJun 10, 2023 12:06
Kerry go down in All Ireland Intermediate ChampionshipJun 10, 2023 16:06
Plans unveiled to renovate South Kerry hotel derelict for over 30 yearsJun 9, 2023 17:06
78-year-old man airlifted to UHK after falling 50 metres in West KerryJun 10, 2023 12:06
Gardaí investigating incident where man allegedly took photos of children on a Ballybunion beachJun 9, 2023 13:06