Bridget O'Brien (Nee Lynch) Ballyhorgan West, Lixnaw, passed away peacefully on the 9th June, 2023. Predeceased by her husband James, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving sister Úna (Dublin), nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing on Monday evening at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for requiem Mass at 11.00am, streamlined on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.