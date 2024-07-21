Advertisement

Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott

Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott

Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott, Meenbanivane, Knocknagoshel.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, Bridget will be sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget rest in peace.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening (Mon July 22nd) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass for Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel tomorrow morning (Tues July 23rd) at 11am,

followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

