Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott, Meenbanivane, Knocknagoshel.
Predeceased by her husband Willie, Bridget will be sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Bridget rest in peace.
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening (Mon July 22nd) from 6pm to 7:30pm.
Requiem Mass for Bridget Hollevoet née Piggott will take place in St Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel tomorrow morning (Tues July 23rd) at 11am,
followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry sports clubs are called to go green with launch of MyWaste.ie Sports Club ToolkitJul 22, 2024 08:36
LDA requests further information from HSE on St Finan’s as part of site reviewJul 22, 2024 08:21
Kerry beatenJul 22, 2024 07:54
All Ireland glory for ClareJul 22, 2024 07:50
Piastri wins Hungarian Grand PrixJul 21, 2024 17:45