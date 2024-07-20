Bridget Herlihy nee Sheehan, of Monastery Gardens, Milltown, and formerly of Herlihy’s Supermarket, Bridge Street Milltown and Clahane Ballard, Tralee
Reposing Sunday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5 - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown where the Requiem Mass for Bridget Herlihy will be celebrated at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Family Flowers Only, Donation if desired to Palliative Care
