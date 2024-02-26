Bridget Coffey, Mary Street, Tralee and formerly of Mitchel's Crescent.
Bridget – pre-deceased by her father John and nephew Baby John. Cherished mother of Brianna.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her daughter Brianna, mother Eileen (Ina), brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home tomorrow evening from 5pm to 6pm.
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30am where the Requiem mass for Bridget Coffey will be celebrated at 12 noon,
followed by interment in New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
