Bridget Buckley née Shields

Sep 12, 2023 08:10 By receptionradiokerry
Bridget Buckley née Shields, Dromard, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick and late of Keylod, Moyvane and London.

Bridget passed away peacefully at her home in Rathkeale on Wednesday, 6th September, 2023.  Predeceased by her loving husband Mickey, parents Michael & Mary Shields and  brother Paddy.  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Eddie, daughters Sylvia, Michelle (London) and Helen (Rathkeale), grandchildren Connor, Mikey and Megan, brother Mike, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Helen and Anne, sons in law, daughter in law, sisters in law,  brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.  May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Finucane's Funeral Home, Moyvane, on Wednesday evening,13th September, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m. for 11.30 am Requiem Mass. Bridget will be laid to rest afterwards with her loving husband Mickey in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

