Bridget (Biddy) Boyle née Egan of Derrymore West, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of Tralee Community Nursing Unit, on 26th July 2023, beloved mother of Terry, dear sister of Eileen (Bob) and the late Mary. Pre-deceased by Terry’s dad Robert.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Annette, grandson Stevie, nieces Majella, Margaret and Geraldine, nephews Ger, Billy, Bart, Liam and John, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (28th July) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Bridget (Biddy) will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Tralee Community Nursing Unit, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.