Bridget Beasley (née Harnett) of Gurtcreen, Listowel and formerly Glenmore West, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick, died on 3rd July 2024, beloved wife of Patsy, dearest mother of Noel, Pat, Ken, Kevin and Seamus, sister of the late Tom and Dan and grandmother of the late Pádraig.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Zoe, Jade, Amber, Livia, Emma, Holly, Chloe, Haley, Julia, Jack and Sam, daughters-in-law Caroline, Caroline and Maeve, brothers Pat, Moss and Sean, sisters Joan, Mary, Kathleen and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Saturday (6th July) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla on Monday morning at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Bridget will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard Cemetery.

Rest in Peace.