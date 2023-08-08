Bride Hanafin, Gurteens, Annascaul, Co. Kerry.
Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 9th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 6pm - 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning (Aug 10th) to The Church of the Sacred Heart Annascaul for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin.
Family Information:-Bride passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home Kilcummin on August 7th 2023.
Predeceased by her parents John & Mary, her sister Maim and brothers Johnny, Pat, Mike, Ned & Jim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Nora & brother Tom, sisters-in-law Noreen, Kay & Kitty, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends & neighbours.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
