Brendan O' Carroll, Mountway, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.

Funeral Details: Reposing at his home Wednesday 25th from 5pm to 7pm . Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brendan on Thursday in St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue at 12noon live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-marys-church-ballyheigue-1 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Kilmoyley.

Enquiries to Casey's Undertakers, Causeway.

Family Information: Brendan passed away peacefully in the loving care of Management and Staff of Our Lady of Fatima Home Tralee on 23rd September 2024.

Predeceased by his sister Moira and his brother Fr. Dermott (Passionist Order). Sadly missed by his long time friend and carer Chris Brennan, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace