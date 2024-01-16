Brendan Meehan Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary & Killahan , Co Kerry
Pre deceased by his wife Mary and son Brendan, deeply regretted by his son Alan, brothers Ger, Mickey and Joe, sister Hannah, sister-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Max, Mattie, Johnny and Billy, grandchildren Max, Erinne and Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Brendan rest in peace.
Funeral Arrangements Brendan will be reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 18th January, from 5pm to 6.30pm, Brendan will be arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 19th January, for requiem mass on arrival at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.
