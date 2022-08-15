Brendan Joy, Muckross, Killarney and formerly of Plunkett Street, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Brendan will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.
Peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Mairéad and loving father of the late baby Maura. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sister-in-law Lily O'Shaughnessy, his daughter Breda, sons Liam, Michael, Brendan, Martin, Pat and Andrew, daughters-in-law Margaret, Eileen, Norma and Helena, his grandchildren Brendan, Mairéad, Charlie, Claire, James, Kevin, Orla, Maurice and Maura, sister Mary Sie (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Predeceased by his brothers John, Jerry, Pat, Willie and sister Nancy.
"May He Rest In Peace"
