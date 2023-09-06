Sep 6, 2023 14:41

Brendan Conway,

Faha, Killarney and late of Lyre, Milltown Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry. Requiem Mass for Brendan Conway will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Emergency Services