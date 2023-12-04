Brenda O’Connell nee Hartnett of Killeen Heights and formerly Ballinorig, Tralee, Co Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (6th December) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Brenda will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Beloved daughter of Brendan & Mary, adored wife of Pádraig, cherished mother of Aisling & Aoife and dear sister of Martin, Kieran, Deirdre, Maurice & Maeve.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, mother-in-law Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace