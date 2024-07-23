Brenda Finn née Clifford, Hoareabbey, Golden Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Callinafercy, Miltown, July 22nd 2024, peacefully in the presence of her loving family in the great care of the Staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Brenda, predeceased by her sisters Maura, twins Norrie and Eily, and her brother Teddy.

Brenda will be missed by her loving husband and best friend Jimmy, daughters Mary and Irene, sons John, Teddy, James and Joseph, daughters-in-law Katherine, Hilary, Bríd and Eileen, sons-in-law Michael and Paul, loving grandmother to Patrick and Grace McElligott, James, Holly, Daniel, John, Dorothy, Rosalind, Tom and Jim Finn, Lisa, Clara and Colin Harrington, Emily, James, Kate, Matthew, Sean, Louise, Niamh, Thomas and Joey Finn, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home Hoareabbey, Golden Road, Cashel (Eircode E25 RK49) this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.