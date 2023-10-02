Breda Moynihan née Foley of Marian Park, Tralee; died peacefully on 30th September 2023, beloved wife of the late Ted, dearest mother of Simon & Teddy and sister of the late Sheila.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Chloe, Jade, Simon & Blathnaid, great-granddaughters Ellie & Rey, daughter-in-law Mai, also Maria, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (2nd October) from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Tuesday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff for the wonderful care at Tralee Community Nursing Unit and The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K.