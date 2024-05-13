Advertisement

Breda Kennedy

May 13, 2024 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Breda Kennedy

Breda Kennedy of Main Street, Castlegregory.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory, on Tuesday at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 12 noon (livestreamed on Castlegregory Parish Facebook page). Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus