Breda Kennedy of Main Street, Castlegregory.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory, on Tuesday at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Breda will be celebrated at 12 noon (livestreamed on Castlegregory Parish Facebook page). Interment afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.
Rest in Peace.
