Breda Conway (née Cahillane), Laganarra View, Kentstown, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Gortaleen, Fybough, Castlemaine, Co. Kerry. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Denis and Maggie, her brother Mike. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Dermot, daughter Louise, sons Noel and Paul, grandchildren Ryan, Holly, Grace and Katie, daughter in law Lorraine, son in law Paddy, sister Margaret, brother Dan, brothers in law Vincent and Jimmy, sisters in law Bridget and Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
May Breda Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence C15C4AY on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning arriving to The Church Of The Assumption, Kentstown C15ED21 for 11am Funeral Mass, which can be viewed live on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/churchof-the-assumption-kentstown Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
