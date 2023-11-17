Billy Mulcahy, Stagmount, Rockchapel, Co Cork.
Rosary at Allen’s funeral Home this Saturday at 9pm, reposing on Sunday at Allen’s funeral home from 4-6pm, followed by prayers
Requiem Mass for Billy Mulcahy on Monday at 12 noon, livestreamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Facebook Page. Followed by burial in the local cemetary
Requests to Allen’s Funeral Home Rockchapel
