Jul 7, 2023 16:07 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of Billy Kelly, Blennerville, Lohercannon and Springfield USA who passed away on Tuesday July 4th.

 

Reposing in Toomey O'Brien's Funeral Parlour, Springfield USA with burial on Saturday July 8th in Springfield, USA

 

May He Rest In Peace

 

 

