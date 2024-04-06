Bill Joe Kirby, Derrindaffe, Duagh, Co. Kerry. Passed peacefully at his home on April 6th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Catherine and brother of the late Kathleen and Sr. Baptist. Bill Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Adrian and Liam, daughter Lisa, granddaughter Leah (the light of his life), daughters-in-law Abegail and Grainne, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Marie O'Connor and Lilyann Casey, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence, Derrindaffe, Duagh (V31 FH63), on Sunday, April 7th, from 2.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Monday, April 8th at 2.45 pm, with the Requiem Mass for Bill Joe being celebrated at 3.00 pm, followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh

Enquiries to Lyons Funeral Directors