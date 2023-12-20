“Beryl Adams, Rock Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on the 15th of December 2023. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Adams and cherished mother of Pauline, Penelope, Stephen, Lynn and Gay. Beloved grandmother to grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Friday, the 22nd of December, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Kingdom hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Saturday the 23rd, at 11:15am where a service for Beryl Adams will be live Streamed to view if you contact [email protected] for the pass word.

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119