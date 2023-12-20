The death has occurred of
Beryl Adams
“Beryl Adams, Rock Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on the 15th of December 2023. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Adams and cherished mother of Pauline, Penelope, Stephen, Lynn and Gay. Beloved grandmother to grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Friday, the 22nd of December, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Kingdom hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Saturday the 23rd, at 11:15am where a service for Beryl Adams will be live Streamed to view if you contact [email protected] for the pass word.
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119
Recommended
Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in JanuaryDec 20, 2023 17:53
New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024Dec 20, 2023 17:54
Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charitiesDec 20, 2023 17:54
Kerry syndicates strike goldDec 20, 2023 17:53
Astellas thanks council and local community after planning granted for Tralee facilityDec 20, 2023 17:52