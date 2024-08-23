Bernie Doyle nee O’Shea of Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly of Waterville.

Died peacefully on 22nd August 2024, beloved wife of the late Paul (died December 2023), cherished mother of Megs, David, Martin, Gill and the late baby Mary and dear sister of Bridget (O’Connor) and the late Tony.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandsons Jack, Ethan, Jude & Oisín, nephews, nieces, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Jane & Lisa, brother-in-law Bertie, sister-in-law Eileen, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (25th August) from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bernie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Enthuasiastic farmer, proud South Kerry woman, loving mother and grandmother.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry Hospice Suaimhneas Centre, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.