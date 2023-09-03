Bernie Carroll (nee O’Leary) Terryland, Galway and Formerly of Gneevguilla, Rathmore. Predeceased by her parents Danny and Kathleen. Peacefully at University Hospital Galway with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Michael. Will be sadly missed by her husband, son Liam, daughter Sinead, daughter-in-law Zoë, sisters Anna, Eileen, Margaret, Mary and Patricia, brothers Donal, Peter, John and Jerry, sister-in-law Brenda, brother-in-law Fearghal, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Her Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Irwin's Funeral Home, Bóthar Irwin (H91 CK84), on Monday, the 4th of September, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to The Abbey Church, St. Francis Street (H91 C53K). Bernie's Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, the 5th of September, at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore.

Bernie's Requiem Mass can be livestreamed via

https://www.youtube.com/live/yRdS0FUDnDI?si=2iU1yVpK5AwlXy5Y