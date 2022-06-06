Bartley Murphy, Firhouse, Dublin and formerly Castlegregory.

4th June 2022, peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital, predeceased by his wife Cathy, parents Christina and Patrick and sister Mai; sadly missed by his loving daughter Lisa, sister Agnes, grandchildren Conor and Cathal, son-in-law Thomas, nephew Niall, sisters-in-law Joan and Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins Brid and Elizabeth, the Murphy Family, relatives and many friends. “Rest in Peace”

Reposing at Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin, D16VO46, on Wednesday evening (June 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Bartley will also be reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, on Thursday evening (June 9th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains to arrive St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory on Friday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Cloghane New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Community Air Ambulance