Barney O' Reilly

Jul 18, 2024 14:44 By receptionradiokerry
Barney O’Reilly of Ballyroe, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Convent Road, Claremorris, Co. Mayo died peacefully on 17th July 2024. Loved dearly by his wife Ann Gannon, daughters Sarah, Cora and Ruth, grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Eoin, Aisling, Anna, Alice, Rían and Róisín, his in-laws Dermot Marron, Hugo Donaldson and Lisa McReilly, his siblings Phil, Mary and the late James, Eddie and Anne, his nieces, nephews, colleagues, dear friends and neighbours.

 

“Now it’s high watermark and floodtide in the heart and time to go.”

Seamus Heaney: The Cure at Troy

 

Barney will be waked at home (V92A3T2) on Sunday (21st July) from 5 PM to 7 pm.

A final farewell celebrating Barney’s life will take place at home on Monday (22nd July) at 10.30 am followed by private cremation.

 

Go mbeidh suaimhneas síoraí aige.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence
