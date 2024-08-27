Advertisement

Anthony Fleming

Aug 27, 2024
Anthony Fleming

Anthony Fleming  Dromulton Currow

Reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland  on Wednesday evening (Aug. 28th) from 6pm to 8pm

Funeral arriving to Currow Church on Thursday morning where the  Requiem Mass for Anthony Fleming will be celebrated at 11am .

Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery Killeentierna Currow .

The Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv

