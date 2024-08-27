Anthony Fleming Dromulton Currow
Reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening (Aug. 28th) from 6pm to 8pm
Funeral arriving to Currow Church on Thursday morning where the Requiem Mass for Anthony Fleming will be celebrated at 11am .
Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery Killeentierna Currow .
The Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv
