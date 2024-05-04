Anthony Browne of Ballygologue Park & formerly O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel died peacefully on 4th May 2024.

Beloved husband of Marie and dearest father of Gary, Mary and Noreen.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ciaran and Bryan, sons-in-law Mel & Eamonn, daughter-in-law Lauren, brothers Gabriel & Michael, sisters Agnes, Kathleen, Nora-Mary & Eleanor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (6th May) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday

morning at 11.15 am where the Requiem Mass for Anthony will be celebrated at 11.30 am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Followed by private cremation.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Bru Columbanus, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Rest in Peace.