Annie O'Brien née Murphy

Aug 6, 2024 08:51 By receptionradiokerry
Annie O'Brien née Murphy, High Road, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Annie passed away peacefully on August 5th 2024 in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Mercy Hospital, Cork. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her beloved husband John Anthony, sons & daughters John Franko, Caroline, Brendan, Christina & Denis, her dearly loved 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers James, Michael & Robert, sisters Doreen & Christina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.  May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 7th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin,

from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Aug. 8th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin,

​​​​​​​for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Brú Columbanus Cork

Annie's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.

