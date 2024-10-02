Annie Herlihy née Fitzgerald, Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla and formerly of Renasup, Gneeveguilla; peacefully on the 2nd October, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Con, brothers Sonnie and Manus and her nephew Donie. Annie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary (Casey), son Patsy, Son-in law Donal, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Brid, Niall, Conor, Eamonn and JJ. Great grandchildren Sean, Clodagh, Con, Annie, Darragh and Cara. Sisters-in law Hannah Mary and Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.
MAY ANNIE REST IN ETERNAL PEACE
Reposing at St. Brigid’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, on Friday, October 4th from 6:00- 8:00pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass for Annie will commence on Saturday 5th in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Annie's Requiem Mass can be viewed live using the following link https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.
