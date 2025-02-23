Anne Maher (nee McCarthy), Spunkane, Waterville, and formerly Ballycommon, Tullamore, Co. Offaly died peacefully on 21st February 2025 in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise.
Predeceased by her husband Tim and sister Mary.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Sinead (Dixon, Portarlington), Deirdre (Butler,
Ballycommon), Cliodhna (Lynch, Kilbeggan) and her sons Eoin (Waterville) and Ciaran
(Dublin), sons-in-law David, Simon and Stephen and daughter-in-law, Sejung, her beloved grandchildren Kyra, Tara, Sadhbh, Caoilinn, Leah, Naoise, Ryan and Iarlaith, her sisters ItaCrowley (Kilkenny) and Frances Everett (Waterville) her brothers in law, Tom, Patrick and Pat, her relatives, friends and neighbours and her former colleagues and students of Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore.
May Anne Rest In Peace
Reposing at her home in Spunkane, Waterville (V23 WR02) on Monday evening (February 24th) from 5pm until rosary at 8pm.
Arriving to St Finian’s Church Waterville on Tuesday afternoon (February 25th) for requiem mass at 2pm followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Laois/Offaly Palliative Care.
House strictly private on Tuesday morning.
The requiem will be live-streamed via https://www.churchmedia.tv/Waterville.
