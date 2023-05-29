Advertisement

Anne Lynch nee Quinn

May 30, 2023 11:05 By receptionradiokerry
Anne Lynch nee Quinn of Ballyard, Tralee and formerly Salford, died peacefully on 29th May 2023, beloved wife of Séan and dearest mother of Paul, Siobhán, Nuala, Marcus, Tadhg, Máiréad, Colum, Séamus and the late Pádraig.  Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers Joseph, Colum, Peter & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Charlie, Kevin & Den, daughters-in-law Jane & Jo, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (31st May) from 4.30 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.  Family flowers only please

