Anne Lynch nee Quinn of Ballyard, Tralee and formerly Salford, died peacefully on 29th May 2023, beloved wife of Séan and dearest mother of Paul, Siobhán, Nuala, Marcus, Tadhg, Máiréad, Colum, Séamus and the late Pádraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers Joseph, Colum, Peter & Jimmy, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Charlie, Kevin & Den, daughters-in-law Jane & Jo, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (31st May) from 4.30 to 6 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Tralee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. Family flowers only please
Recommended
Kerry without injured Kenmare player for Cork clashMay 29, 2023 13:05
Death of Tralee man in UK has caused huge shock in the areaMay 30, 2023 13:05
Gardaí in Kerry investigating two cases of suspected arson in vacant housesMay 29, 2023 17:05
Rose of Tralee discontinues Rose Ball and pulls out of organising festival street eventsMay 30, 2023 13:05
Man dies following farm accident in North KerryMay 29, 2023 18:05