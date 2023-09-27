Anne Hickey of Woodlands, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Gneeveguilla; died peacefully at home, on 26th September 2023, beloved
sister of Imelda Moriarty (Tralee), Cyril (Gneeveguilla), John (Ennis) and the late Con (Gneeveguilla). Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Noreen and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at her residence on Friday (29th September) from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 1:30p.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rathmore Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Peter McVerry Trust or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace
