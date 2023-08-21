Anne Carey, (née Woulfe),Ballygologue Road, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Anne being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre at milfordcarecentre.ie

Family Information:-Peacefully, on August 20th, 2023, in the fantastic care of Milford Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband Patrick Carey and her parents John and Josephine Woulfe. Mam will be terribly missed by her sons Ian, Brendan and daughter Jo (Josephine Lohan). There is a space in our hearts that will never be filled. Nana to her beloved, adored and heartbroken grandchildren Glynn, Cathy, Tara, Cassius, Caoimhe, Ciara, Donncha, Naoise and Dáithí, sister to Elmar Bongiorno and Rose West, mother-in-law to Paul Logan, Mags Fuller and Grace Carey, fondly remembered by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE