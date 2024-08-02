Advertisement

Anna Dalton (née O'Keeffe)

Aug 2, 2024 14:43 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

Anna Dalton
(née O'Keeffe)

Knocknagree, Cork

On 1st August, 2024, peacefully at her home ANNA, Predeceased by her parents Catherine and Michael O'Keeffe and brother Michael Joseph (Sacramento). Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Tom, her cousins, relations, many friends and neighbours

 

Solas na bhFlaitheas dá hanam

 

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on christ-the-king-church-knocknagree - MCN (mcnmedia.tv)

