Anna Buckley née Hayes

Jun 27, 2024 16:27 By receptionradiokerry
Anna Buckley née Hayes of Ashe Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry

 

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (June 30th) from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Anna will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Rest in Peace.

