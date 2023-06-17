Ann Flynn née Hartnett

Ann Flynn (nee Hartnett), Knocknagoshel Village. She will be sadly missed by her son Shane, daughter Lucille, sisters Lucille and Marie, brother Charles, daughter-in-law Maureen, her adored grandchildren Jack, Amy and Enda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Ann Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village (Eircode: V92 DX66), this Monday evening, June 19th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Ann will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Ann's Requiem Mass will be available on the

Advertisement

St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.