Ann Flynn née Hartnett

Ann Flynn (nee Hartnett), Knocknagoshel Village. She will be sadly missed by her son Shane, daughter Lucille, sisters Lucille and Marie, brother Charles, daughter-in-law Maureen, her adored grandchildren Jack, Amy and Enda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Ann Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village (Eircode: V92 DX66), this Monday evening, June 19th from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Ann will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Live streaming of Ann's Requiem Mass will be available on the
Advertisement
Recommended
Over 7,500 households in Kerry don’t have an internet connectionJun 18, 2023 17:06
Road closure in North KerryJun 17, 2023 17:06
Kerry win All-Ireland group; Sam Maguire round-upJun 18, 2023 15:06
Kerry Mountain Rescue respond to calloutJun 18, 2023 13:06
Fallout from Tralee floods continuesJun 18, 2023 10:06