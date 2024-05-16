May 16, 2024 12:15

Ann Cronin née Culloty, Maughantourig, Gneeveguilla and Maulykevane, Headford. Sadly missed and forever remembered by her heartbroken husband Mike. Predeceased by her mom and dad, Kate and Mikie Joe and her sister Breeda. Deeply mourned by her loving sisters Kathleen, Marie, Patricia, Geraldine, Carmel and Martina, her brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grand nephews, her aunts Maureen, Noreen, Sheila and Eileen, relatives, neighbours, wide circle of friends and her work colleagues in Killarney Community Hospital. Ann's Funeral Cortége will leave the family residence this Sunday evening, 19th May at 4pm, travelling via Maughantourig Cross, to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla (P51 AH96), for Reception Prayers at 5pm. The Family will be available to receive condolences afterwards until 8pm. Ann's Requiem Mass, will take place Monday 20th May at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Gneeveguilla MCN Cam on the Rathmore Parish website.