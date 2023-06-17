Angela Moriarty nee Sweeney of Strand Street, Tralee, and formerly Portlaoise, died peacefully on 17th June 2023, beloved wife of Declan, cherished mother of Eugene, Áine, Eamonn & Máiréad and dear sister of Nicky, Tony, Olive, David and the late Theresa & Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Maggie, Edie, Éile, Cuan & Lizzie, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Micheál & Murt, daughters-in-law Trish & Trish, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (19th June) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Angela will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Foundation- Liver Transplant Unit (www.stvincentsfoundation.ie/donate/), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.