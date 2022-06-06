Angela Fitzgerald née Enright

Angela Fitzgerald nee Enright of Árd na Li, Oakpark, Tralee.
Beloved wife of Ricky, dearest mother of Norman, Eric, Paul, Aisling & Richard and sister of Joe & Teresa. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Richard, Michael, James, Flynn, Ava, Óisín & Cillian, her children’s partners Kate, Janine, Lachie & Julie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (9th June) from 3.30 to 5.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Angela will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus (www.kerrycancersupport.com ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
