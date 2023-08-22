Albert Griffin, O'Rahilly's Villas, Tralee, peacefully but suddenly at home, 20th August 2023. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Aidan and Alan, daughters Esther and Janette, Aidan's partner Bridie and Esther's partner John, his brothers and sisters, Paul, Buddy, Veronica, Connie and predeceased by his sister Christina. Grandchildren Cathal, Alana, Mollie, Evan, Bobby, Remi, Darragh Jessie. Great grandchild Darragh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing in the ''Rose Room'' Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortége leaving Hogan's Funeral Home Thursday Morning 24th August,at 9.15am, arriving at St. John's Tralee, at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie.
Burial afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, Phone: 0667121119 or 0876865632.
