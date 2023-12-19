Advertisement

Alan Mahoney

Dec 20, 2023 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Alan Mahoney

Alan Mahoney, Ballygologue Park, Listowel.  Suddenly, on December 18th, 2023. Alan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Angela and dad Mike, brother Christopher, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening (Dec 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Dec 22nd) at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Alan Mahoney being celebrated at 11.30am,  live-streamed on listowelparish.com

Advertisement

followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Undertaker Login
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning granted to extend Dingle childcare centre
Forest sack Cooper
Sport

Forest sack Cooper

Dec 19, 2023 17:02
Campbell shocks Wade
West Kerry GAA notes
Leinster confirm Snyman signing
Advertisement
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus