Alan Mahoney, Ballygologue Park, Listowel. Suddenly, on December 18th, 2023. Alan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Angela and dad Mike, brother Christopher, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening (Dec 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel tomorrow Friday (Dec 22nd) at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Alan Mahoney being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on listowelparish.com

followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.