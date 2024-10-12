Alan Kennelly, late of Kennelly's Bar, Main Street, Ballylongford.

Died peacefully on Saturday October 12th 2024 at the Bons Secours Hospital Kerry, in the loving presence of his family.

Predeceased by his mother and father Timmy and Bridie Kennelly, brothers Colm, Fr. John and Brendan, sister Mary, son-in-law Michael, and his beloved wife Brenda.

Cherished Dad to Tim, Elma and Maureen, and sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Marie and son-in-law David, his grandchildren Justine, Eimer, Niamh, Cathal and Fionn. Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy (Ballylongford) and Kevin (Kildare), his sister Anne (Nancy) McAuliffe (Duagh), his sisters-in-law Kathleen and Marion, his many nieces and nephews, as well as his wide circle of friends within the GAA community.

The family would also like to acknowledge the outstanding care Alan received from the team in the palliative care department of the Bons Secours Hospital, from Leti and his carers.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening October 13th from 4:30pm to 7:30pm with Alan’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael’s Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Alan will take place at 12 noon on Monday 14th October in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

No flowers please, donations if desired, to Palliative Care Tralee. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.